Shelling of Kharkiv region injures 14, including 4-year-old child, in past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on Kharkiv and 20 settlements across the region, injuring 14 people, including a 4-year-old boy, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"In the city of Kharkiv, men aged 68 and 66, and women aged 32 and 65 were wounded; a 65-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. In the town of Derhachi, 5 people suffered an acute stress reaction. In the village of Borova, a 69-year-old man was wounded. In the village of Hrushivka, Kindrashivka community, two 53-year-old women were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.