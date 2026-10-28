Anti-drone net protects municipal bus from FPV drone strike in Zaporizhia – regional military administration

In Zaporizhia, a Russian FPV drone attempted to attack a municipal bus on Tuesday evening, but became entangled in an anti-drone net and exploded, reported Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin.

"The bus sustained minor damage. Most importantly, all passengers are safe and unharmed," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the attack occurred around 22:30.

"This is yet another proof of how important it is to protect our roads with anti-drone nets. We are continuing this work," Semikin added.