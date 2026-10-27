Finnvera, European Commission sign EUR 240 mln agreement to finance Ukraine's reconstruction

Finland's state-owned export credit agency, Finnvera, has signed a financial guarantee agreement with the European Commission regarding the possibility of securing EUR 240 million in financing for Ukraine's reconstruction, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday.

"The agreement between Finnvera and the European Commission creates new opportunities for Finnish companies to participate in Ukraine's recovery, particularly in areas such as energy, digital infrastructure, logistics, the extraction and processing of critical raw materials, as well as the defense sector and the dual-use goods sector," the MFA said on its Telegram channel.

It was also reported that Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and the two focused on expanding the Shelter Coalition's projects.

"Our joint efforts are crucial for protecting the lives of Ukrainians, holding Russia accountable, and ensuring a safe and prosperous future for Ukraine and Europe," Sybiha said.