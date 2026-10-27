Former MP Svyatas, sentenced to 12 years in Ukraine, detained in Sweden – media

Swedish police have detained former Ukrainian MP Dmytro Svyatash, who was found guilty of justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and of fraud, according to Expressen.

"He arrived in Sweden last week and landed at Arlanda Airport on Thursday. According to his lawyer, Mark Safaryan, he came to Sweden to attend a Stevie Wonder concert at the 3 Arena in Stockholm. During passport control, Dmytro Svyatash was detained by border police and denied entry. Dmytro Svyatash holds both Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, but reportedly presented his Ukrainian passport during border control," the report reads.

According to his attorney, the official reason for denying entry was Poland's decision to ban re-entry, which was entered into the Schengen Area's shared database. However, Safaryan sees a political subtext in this ban, calling Svyatsh "one of the most wanted individuals in Ukraine."

The lawyer also noted in the appeal that Svyatas opposes his extradition to Ukraine.

"They know they cannot extradite him to Ukraine because it is impossible. It contradicts European practice," he said.

Svyatash is currently wanted both in Ukraine and internationally. The warrant is linked to another court case in Ukraine involving treason. The trial has been ongoing since April of this year.

Svyatash was previously wanted by Interpol, but after his lawyers challenged the warrant, Interpol revoked it in November 2024. In its decision, Interpol noted that the Ukrainian warrant did not comply with established rules.

Through his attorney, Svyatash requested an oral hearing before the Migration Court. On Tuesday, the court rejected this request. According to the ruling, Svyatash must submit written comments and conclude the presentation of his position by 10:00 on Wednesday, after which the court will issue its decision.

Svyatash served as a member of the Ukrainian Parliament from 2002 to 2019. In 2019, he left Ukraine and moved to Russia, where he has lived in recent years. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he publicly supported Russia's actions.

In addition, Svyatash was linked to the Russian occupiers' plans to form an administration under their control in Kharkiv region. He was named as one of the possible candidates to lead the occupied part of the region.

In the summer of 2024, Svyatash was sentenced to 12 years in prison: he was found guilty of justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and of fraud amounting to UAH 2.2 billion. Since 2023, he has also been suspected of treason.