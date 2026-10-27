Ex-Deputy Economy Minister Perelyhin joins businessman Butkevych's BGV Group as Chief Mining Officer

Yehor Perelyhin, who served as deputy minister of economy and environment from July 2025 until October 20, has joined the team of investment group BGV Group Management as deputy CEO and a member of its board of directors, the investment group said in a statement on Tuesday. The group is active in the mining sector and was founded by Hennadiy Butkevych, co-owner of ATB, Ukraine's largest retail chain.

"Essentially, this is a Chief Mining Officer position, using the Western equivalent and terminology. There are many plans and objectives. They include establishing and developing production and businesses in the critical minerals and other strategic materials sector, developing a commercially viable business model, structuring new investment and commercial agreements, attracting capital for strategic projects, establishing and overseeing the relevant operational processes, and implementing a very ambitious strategy," Perelyhin wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He said he was pleased to join the team led by Oleksandr Naumik, which was among the first in Ukraine to recognize the strategic importance of mining and processing critical minerals and had consistently invested financial resources and expertise in geological exploration, laboratory work, processing technology development, project preparation and reserve assessments in accordance with Western standards.

As reported, at the Ministry of Economy, Perelyhin was responsible for coordinating and overseeing the work of the Investment Attraction and International Organizations Cooperation Department, the Financial Policy and War Risk Insurance Department, and the Subsoil Use Directorate.

Perelyhin received his higher education in France (ISEG, ISG) and the United States (St. John's University) and holds an MBA. Before his appointment to the government, he held senior positions in the banking sector and headed Petro-Consulting (now European Lithium Ukraine LLC). He also served twice as head of United Mining and Chemical Company JSC (UMCC) in 2021–2025, bringing it to the privatization stage. In April 2025, he was appointed deputy minister of environmental protection and natural resources. Following the reorganization and merger of the ministries, he was the only deputy to move to the position of deputy minister of economy, environment and agriculture.

Perelyhin was also delegated as an authorized representative to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF). After he left his position as deputy minister, former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko replaced him in that role.

In early October, URIF approved the creation of a joint investment platform with BGV Group Management to develop a portfolio of critical minerals projects in Ukraine. The arrangement provides for the possibility of investing up to $30 million in individual projects, as well as attracting Ukrainian and international co-investors, financial institutions, technology companies, industrial companies and strategic partners to specific projects.

According to the company, BGV Group Management's investments in mining already exceed $125 million. After 10 years of operating in the sector, the company has the largest portfolio of specialized projects in Ukraine across six critical minerals segments involving graphite, beryllium, zirconium, titanium, molybdenum and rare earth elements.

BGV Group Management was founded in 2015. It develops five main business areas: mining, energy, real estate development, retail, and education and sports.