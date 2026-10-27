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Ukrainian side has yet to confirm trilateral talks will take place on Nov 4

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Ukrainian side has yet to confirm trilateral talks will take place on Nov 4
Photo: Video NV @newvoiceua

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed that trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 4, as announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

As Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia stated in comments to TSN, Ukraine cannot yet confirm that the meeting will take place on that specific date.

"The parties are still finalizing the date and awaiting confirmation from the U.S. delegation, which is acting as a mediator in these talks," Arakhamia said.

The president's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn was also unable to confirm the date.

"Let's wait at least until the end of October. It's too early to make an announcement," Lytvyn old reporters on Tuesday, October 27.

As previously reported, Tusk stated that talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States at the team level are tentatively scheduled for November 4 of this year.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#us #russia #date #negotiations #confirmation
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