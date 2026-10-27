Zelenskyy: Russia fires over 100 ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Kyiv region in two weeks

Since October 14, Russia has launched more than 100 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Just this October, since October 14, there have already been several Russian ballistic missile attacks. In fact, in two weeks, more than 100 ballistic missiles have been fired at Kyiv and Kyiv region," he said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, the delivery of air defense packages is being delayed, and there is a particular shortage of missiles for the Patriot systems.

"Unfortunately, there are very significant constraints on deliveries, and these air defense packages have been delayed. I want to thank all our partners who provide their support in a timely manner. But, unfortunately, there are also delays. And everyone hears and sees that it is currently difficult for us to defend ourselves against Russian ballistic missiles," he said.

The president also said that Russian strikes have damaged buildings, a subway station, and subway lines in Kyiv. Russian missiles also struck the South Bridge, which is one of the capital's key logistical arteries.

"We are doing everything possible to preserve our energy sector, our infrastructure, and our logistics. And the task is very difficult. Unfortunately, there have been casualties," Zelenskyy said.