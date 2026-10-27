Zelenskyy announces new contacts with European partners in coming weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new engagements with major European countries in the coming weeks.

"We will be engaging in new communications with powerful European countries in the coming weeks," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday evening.

He said Ukraine is coordinating efforts with its European partners to secure new support packages and organize diplomatic meetings.

According to the president, Ukraine is looking forward to a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in November and insists on Europe's participation in all diplomatic processes and decision-making.

"So that no one is left out of the process. I want to thank everyone who is actively involved and helping us," he added.