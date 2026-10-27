Rada withdraws bill that threatened journalists' work – MP

Bill No. 10242 has been withdrawn from consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, according to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction).

"Yes, I would like to report that following constructive negotiations with Andriy Motovylovets, first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, and the parliament's leadership… Bill No. 10242 has been withdrawn from consideration – both for tomorrow and for the rest of this week," Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.

The bill in question provides for amendments to Articles 361 and 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, increasing penalties for acts involving unauthorized access to electronic systems and the dissemination of restricted information.

According to media reports, the bill was proposed for the agenda by Andriy Motovilovets, first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction.

The bill had already been considered in 2024 – on December 4, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada did not support the bill in its second reading and sent it back for a repeat second reading. Prior to that, on December 2, media and human rights organizations called on the Rada not to support the bill due to threats to freedom of speech, the work of journalists, and the protection of journalistic sources and whistle blowers in Ukraine.

Chair of the Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn called on his colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada to remove Bill No. 10242 from the agenda and draft a new one that takes into account the rights of whistle blowers. However, two weeks later, the bill reappeared on the agenda. On December 17, Media Rukh, along with media and human rights NGOs, appealed to lawmakers for a second time, urging them to withdraw their support for the bill and noting that the revised version had not eliminated the risks. Proposals to introduce effective protection mechanisms for individuals who disclose confidential information in the public interest-particularly journalists and whistleblowers – were not taken into account.

On December 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the bill, but it was not withdrawn from consideration.

In January 2025, the bill was once again added to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada sessions without consultation, even though the Committee on Freedom of Speech had previously sent a list of editors and media experts who would be proposed for a meeting to reach an agreement. Shortly thereafter, the bill was again removed from the agenda, as some members of parliament emphasized during the discussion that they were unwilling to support the bill until it had been agreed upon with the media community.