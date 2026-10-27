Trilateral talks in UAE tentatively scheduled for Nov 4 – Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States at the leadership level are tentatively scheduled for November 4 of this year.

According to The Guardian, the Polish prime minister made this announcement while commenting on a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Vladimir Putin. According to him, the call took place following "consultations with me, among others, but primarily with president Zelenskyy and the US side … that it would be good for European politicians to have a working contact given the planned ceasefire talks that may take place in Abu Dhabi."

Tusk noted that Stubb informed him after the phone call that "both sides maintained their positions," and that "the European side's impression during the call was one of very restrained optimism" about the chances of making progress in Abu Dhabi.

The Polish prime minister said he approaches cooperation with Russia "with very cautions" and urged Stubb and Støre to be "vigilant" during negotiations with Putin, since "Russia's agenda and interests are quite precisely defined, and that one should harbour any illusions about getting an agreement."

He noted that Stubb and Støre had informed Putin that the security of NATO's northern and eastern flanks "is non-negotiable."

The head of government also emphasized that, despite the resumption of dialogue, "nothing changes" in Europe's "full support for Ukraine," or collective views on "the [broader] security architecture and security guarantees for Ukraine."

"We should not have any illussions; it is clear what the Russian side is playing at, but I will remain in constant contact with all those who possess the good will and the belief that an agreement is possible – or at the very least, a ceasefire before winter," Tusk said, summarizing the results of the talks.

As reported, Zelenskyy discussed his conversation with Putin with Stubb and Støre and thanked them for "their active support of our diplomacy and joint peace efforts with all partners." According to the Ukrainian president, the Finnish president and the Norwegian prime minister told the Russian leader that concrete de-escalation measures are needed regarding Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure. They also discussed preparations for the trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia meeting, scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi (UAE) at the working-level.