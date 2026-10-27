Zelenskyy on operation Veles: AFU successfully transform underground advance tactics, make them more technologically advanced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of the Veles military operation, which the Khartia second Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard is conducting on Kupiansk sector of the frontline in Kharkiv region, and reported that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, Khartia Commander Ihor Obolensky, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa had briefed him on its initial results.

"More than a hundred Russian occupiers have already been eliminated, and more than thirty have been taken prisoner. We have advanced more than 15 kilometres underground. The Russians have already tried to use underground gas pipelines to advance through our positions and launch assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers have successfully adapted this tactic, modernized it, and made it significantly more sophisticated and technologically advanced," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, the Defense Forces under the command of the Khartia second Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard broke the stalemate on Kupiansk sector and carried out the next phase of the liberation of Kharkiv region as part of the underground operation "Veles," during which more than 15 kilometres of underground tunnels were dug behind enemy lines. "The Russians believed that underground tunnels were their exclusive tool for bypassing our defenses. We studied their experience, outmaneuvered them on their own turf, and turned this threat into our counteroffensive advantage," Obolensky said.

The corps noted that tunnels have been used in wars from Vietnam to Gaza, but exclusively for defense, concealment, or localized sabotage. At the same time, the Russian army used underground tunnels near Avdiivka to infiltrate infantry. "Veles" became the first full-scale underground counteroffensive maneuver in world history.