Yakovenko assumes duties as Energoatom board member and CFO

Anton Yakovenko has assumed the duties of a member of the management board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, the company said on its website.

"As a member of the management board and Chief Financial Officer, he will focus on ensuring Energoatom's financial stability, capital management, improving transparency, enhancing the company's investment readiness and developing cooperation with international financial institutions," Energoatom said in a statement.

According to the statement, Yakovenko has more than 20 years of management experience at major Ukrainian and international companies, including in the positions of CEO and CFO. He served as CEO of Agricom Group. Previously, he headed Agrii Ukraine, a company belonging to Origin Enterprises plc, and Terra Food Group, and worked as CFO of Roshen Group. He began his professional career at KPMG.

As reported, on September 21, Energoatom's Supervisory Board selected Yuriy Tkachuk, CEO of another major state-owned enterprise, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannia, as the winner of the competition for the position of Energoatom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Pavlo Pavlyshyn was selected as the winner of the competition for the position of board member responsible for nuclear safety and operations (Chief Nuclear Officer, CNO). He headed Rivne Nuclear Power Plant from June 2012 to June 2022, with a break from December 2019 to March 2020, when he served as acting president of Energoatom. In June 2022, he was transferred to the position of director of Atomremontservis for the duration of martial law. On October 25, 2022, he began working as first deputy mayor of Varash, the satellite city of Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

Energoatom's Supervisory Board also selected Yakovenko as the winner of the competitive selection for the position of board member responsible for financial matters (Chief Financial Officer, CFO), and Alena Perepelytsia for the position of board member responsible for legal affairs (Chief Legal Officer, CLO). Perepelytsia served as director of legal and regulatory affairs at JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannia. Before that, she spent more than two decades in senior positions in the legal department of Ukrnafta JSC.

Energoatom is continuing competitive selections for the positions of board member responsible for human resources management (Chief People Officer, CPO) and board member responsible for commercial affairs (Chief Commercial Officer, CCO). The company is also preparing to announce a competition for the position of Inspector General, a board member responsible for independent internal oversight in the areas of nuclear and radiation safety.