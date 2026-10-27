CIUS awards over 800 grants, scholarships to scholars, institutions in Ukraine over past 50 years

The Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies (CIUS) at the University of Alberta is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has announced an international symposium to mark the occasion, titled "Recentring the Humanities: Ukraine and the World."

According to CIUS, over the past 50 years, the institute has awarded at least 1,742 academic honors, grants, and scholarships, of which 883 – or about 51% – were awarded to Ukrainian scholars and institutions.

CIUS currently comprises 11 research centers and programs that study the Holodomor, medieval and early modern Ukrainian history, contemporary social processes, the Ukrainian language and methods of teaching it, as well as the history of Ukrainians in Canada and other countries. One area of focus concerns the history of Ukrainian statehood. Among the institute's long-term projects is the English-language Internet Encyclopedia of Ukraine. Crimean Tatar studies constitute a separate area of focus.

The CIUS was founded in 1976 with the support of the provincial government, the University of Alberta, and the active participation of the Ukrainian community in Canada. The institute made its first payment to an institution in Ukraine in 1987-1988, and as early as 1989-1990, KIUS became one of the hubs through which Ukrainian researchers established contacts with the academic community in North America. The collaboration also encompassed legislative reforms and the development of democratic institutions, a significant portion of the funding for which was provided by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA).

A symposium marking the institute's anniversary will take place October 28-30 in Edmonton, with the option to participate online upon prior registration.

Among the announced participants are Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties; Refat Chubarov, Chair of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People; historians Serhiy Plokhy and Yaroslav Hrytsak; philosopher Volodymyr Yermolenko; and Metropolitan Borys Gudziak. Participants will discuss how Ukraine's experience – particularly its resistance to Russian aggression – is shaping international debates on history, human rights, democracy, and cultural identity.