Norway pledges NOK 500 mln for Ukrainian energy – minister Shmyhal

Norway is allocating NOK 500 million ($54 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector, announced Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy.

In a post on Telegram on Tuesday, Shmyhal said that this was announced by Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland during a meeting in Kyiv.

"Following our discussions, we signed a Memorandum on strengthening our energy partnership. This document updates the Memorandum concluded in June 2024 and incorporates new priorities in the energy sector, as defined by the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Norway," the Ukrainian Energy Minister stated.

He added that the meeting covered key areas of cooperation outlined in the document, including the restoration and development of generation capacity, specifically hydropower and other renewable energy sources, the expansion of decentralized generation and energy storage systems, the enhancement of power supply reliability and the resilience and flexibility of the energy grid, as well as cooperation in the gas sector.

"Particular attention is being paid to attracting investment for the restoration, development, and modernization of Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Shmyhal said.