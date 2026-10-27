Melania Trump: Ceasefire area expanded beyond Oleshky

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced that the area covered by the local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which took effect early Tuesday morning, has been expanded beyond the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region.

"Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire's geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys," Mrs. Trump said on X social media platform.

She also said she had received this information from General Valery Gerasimov, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

As previously reported, a ceasefire in the area around the city of Oleshky in Kherson region was declared at 03:00 on October 27. It will last until 22:59 on November 1 as part of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump's initiative to reopen the city.