Oleshky humanitarian operation results could pave way for further steps in peace process – Sybiha

If the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Kherson region, is successful, it could pave the way for further steps in the peace process, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We welcome the humanitarian operation in Oleshky. This is about saving lives. For many months, we have been telling the world about the people starving in Oleshky," Sybiha said at a joint press conference of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Finland, and Norway in Helsinki.

He recalled that Ukraine had appealed to countries, international organizations, world leaders, and key religious figures regarding the situation in Oleshky.

"We are grateful to First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in this critically important work – and for her leadership. We hope that all commitments will be fulfilled. On the Ukrainian side, we are fully prepared. Our Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, is coordinating this operation. If we see results in Oleshky, this could pave the way for further steps in the peace process – as a confidence-building measure," Sybiha said.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that as of 17:30 on October 27, Ukraine and Russia were adhering to the agreements on a ceasefire in designated territories related to the humanitarian mission. It began today at 03:00 Kyiv time and 04:00 Moscow time.

As reported, on October 23, 2026, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced that an agreement had been reached between Ukraine and Russia on a ceasefire in Oleshky area to allow for a humanitarian operation. According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the agreement provides for the delivery of humanitarian aid, technical demining, and ensuring the free movement of civilians.

Lubinets said that a ceasefire in the Kherson region was declared at 15:00 on October 27.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that a ceasefire was implemented in Oleshky on October 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation.