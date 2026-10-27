Kernel yields: wheat up 9%, sunflower up 18%, rapeseed up 48%, corn down 13%

Net wheat and sunflower yields at Kernel's agricultural operations increased by 9% and 18%, respectively, year over year, reaching 6.4 tonnes per hectare and 3.1 tonnes per hectare, the company said in a stock exchange filing last week.

"The Group's total acreage under operations increased by 48% y-o-y to 530,000 hectares, following the expansion and optimization of its farming footprint during FY2026," Kernel said.

The company specified that wheat acreage increased by 13%, to 106,000 hectares, while sunflower acreage rose by 90%, to 88,000 hectares. This is expected to translate into increases in their respective harvests of 22.3%, to 678,400 tonnes, and 2.2 times, to 272,800 tonnes.

At the same time, the company noted that sunflower harvesting remains to be completed on 4% of the area allocated to the crop.

As for corn, harvesting has so far been completed on 28% of the planted area. Taking this into account, the net yield is expected to reach 8.1 tonnes per hectare, down 13% from last year, "primarily reflecting the impact of summer heatwaves and insufficient rainfall during key stages of crop development, which severely affected corn yields in one of the Group's clusters," Kernel explained.

However, given that corn acreage increased by 48% this year, to 254,000 hectares, the harvest is expected to rise by 28.6%, to 2 million 57,400 tonnes.

In addition, Kernel increased its rapeseed acreage from 3,000 hectares to 43,000 hectares. Combined with an increase in yield from 2.4 tonnes per hectare to 3.5 tonnes per hectare, this resulted in a 20.9-fold increase in the rapeseed harvest, to 150,500 tonnes.

The company also allocated 39,000 hectares to other crops, compared with 43,000 hectares last year.

Before the war, Kernel ranked first globally in sunflower oil production, accounting for about 7% of worldwide output, and exports, with a share of around 12%. It is one of Ukraine's largest producers and sellers of bottled sunflower oil. The company also grows and sells agricultural products.

In FY2026 (July 2025-June 2026), Kernel increased EBITDA by 20%, to $558 million, and net profit by 35%, to $322 million, while revenue rose 7%, to $4.404 billion.