Finnish president says he discussed limiting military operations in Ukraine, food security with Putin

The issues of limiting military operations in Ukraine-in particular, strikes on energy facilities-as well as food security were discussed during a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, which took place on Tuesday morning and lasted about an hour and a half, according to a report on the website of Finland's national broadcaster Yle.

Stubb said the call was coordinated with Ukraine and the U.S., and during it, he conveyed direct messages from Ukraine to Putin. "Finland never discusses Ukraine-related issues without general approval, bypassing Ukraine," he noted.

According to the Finnish president, the impetus for the call was a meeting in Oslo that took place a week ago. Commenting on the meeting in Oslo, Stubb said they had a strong sense that the peace talks were reaching an impasse. He added they managed to get them back on track and improve relations between the United States and Ukraine.

He said Finland and Norway are trying to facilitate progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and that during the conversation with Putin, they discussed an energy truce and, more broadly, a mutual cessation of attacks on infrastructure facilities between Ukraine and Russia, as well as food security and the exchange of prisoners.

The president said that at the end of the conversation, a willingness to continue negotiations was expressed, but there was no agreement of any kind regarding at what stage or how this would take place.

For his part, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated following the conversation that Stubb and Støre had informed Putin "of Zelenskyy's active interest in negotiating directly with our leader," but, according to him, Putin replied that he would hold them only on Russian territory. "Our leader reiterated that if Zelenskyy wants to hold direct negotiations, he should come to Moscow, where all conditions will be provided for him, particularly in terms of security," Ushakov said.

Furthermore, according to the aide to the leader of the aggressor state, contact at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is allegedly possible only after the negotiation process concludes with the drafting of a document regarding a long-term settlement. "The negotiators would be ready to brief them on the documents, and the leaders, in turn, would be ready to sign them," Ushakov said.

As reported, Zelenskyy discussed with Stubb and Støre their conversation with Putin and thanked them for "this active support for our diplomacy and our joint peace efforts with all partners." According to the Ukrainian president, the Finnish president and the Norwegian prime minister told the Russian leader that concrete de-escalation measures are needed regarding Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure. They also discussed preparations for the trilateral Ukraine-United States-Russia meeting, scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi (UAE) at the working-level.