Stubb, Støre's phone call with Putin coordinated with Ukraine – Sybiha

The meeting between the leaders of Finland and Norway – Alexander Stubb and Jonas G. Støre – with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was coordinated with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, calling it "the right move."

"We discussed the morning phone calls between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin, and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We welcome such active support for our diplomatic efforts and the peace process. This call was coordinated with us, and this is the right approach," Sybiha said at a joint press conference of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Finland, and Norway in Helsinki.

Earlier, the Office of the President of Finland and the Norwegian government reported on a phone call between Stubb and Støre and Russian President Putin, which took place on Tuesday, October 27.

"The discussion was frank and substantive. We are neighboring countries to Russia. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our and the broader European security. Ending the war requires direct discussions," Stubb said.

Later, Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was speaking by phone with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre following their phone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.