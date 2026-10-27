Ceasefire in Oleshky being fully observed – Lubinets

As of 17:30 on October 27, Ukraine and Russia are complying with the agreements on a ceasefire in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission. It began today at 03:00 Kyiv time and 04:00 Moscow time, according to Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"The ceasefire will last until 22:59 on November 1. No violations of the ceasefire have been recorded by either side. (…) I hope that everything will continue according to the agreed-upon plan and that we will be able to help the civilians in Oleshky who are so eagerly awaiting assistance," Lubinets said on his Telegram channel.

He added that the humanitarian mission is being carried out jointly with Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova through the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, across from Kherson. The city has been under temporary Russian occupation since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

After Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up in June 2023, Oleshky was among the settlements that suffered widespread flooding. Due to the fighting and the occupation, access to the town is difficult, and the civilian population suffers from a lack of humanitarian aid and the danger of shelling.

On October 23, 2026, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said that an agreement had been reached between Ukraine and Russia on a ceasefire in Oleshky area to allow for a humanitarian operation. According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets, the agreement provides for the delivery of humanitarian aid, technical demining, and the free movement of civilians.

Lubinets said that a ceasefire in Kherson region was declared at 03:00 on October 27.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that a ceasefire was implemented in Oleshky on October 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation.