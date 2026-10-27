Another 8 children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region – administration

Eight more children have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine, according to Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"They are five girls and three boys aged 7 to 16," Prokudin said on his Telegram channel.

He said that among those rescued was a nine-year-old girl who had been forced to attend an occupation school where the Ukrainian language was completely banned. She was forcibly recruited into Russian propaganda campaigns, forced to sing the Russian national anthem, and made to write letters to Russian soldiers.

"Now the girl and the other rescued children are safe. They are undergoing reintegration at the Hope and Recovery centers, receiving psychological support and assistance with restoring their documents," Prokudin said.

In total, since the beginning of 2026, some 243 children have been successfully returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.