West has technology to build a new security system – Zaluzhny

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny (2021-2024) said he had met with junior officers from various countries preparing for senior command positions to discuss building a new security system for the West.

"It is not enough just to buy new weapons. It is not even enough to change tactics to adapt to the same drones. The West needs a new doctrine to defend itself. The West still has sophisticated and expensive technologies that will enable it to build a new security system. But the main thing is to leave its comfort zone. Only together can we win this war for the future of our children," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Tuesday following the meeting.

He said he believed the war in Ukraine was continuing because of the weakness of the Western world and its security system. He stressed that the West needed to leave its comfort zone and abandon illusions that outdated guarantees and doctrines could genuinely protect it.

The meeting took place at the Joint Services Command and Staff College of the United Kingdom's Defence Academy. Ukrainian officers with combat experience were among the participants, Zaluzhny said.