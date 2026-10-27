Poroshenko says long-term defense deals can undermine Russia's war of attrition strategy

Long-term defense agreements with European partner countries can undermine the Russian leadership's strategy of waging a war of attrition and are part of a plan to achieve peace in Ukraine through strength, Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko believes.

"Putin hopes that he will exhaust Ukraine, exhaust Europe and wait until our societies grow tired, fall out with each other and turn away from one another. We must ensure that each successive year undermines Putin's calculation. This requires long-term defense agreements with European partners, joint ventures, joint development projects, production lines with funding already allocated and orders placed years in advance, rather than blocking joint production with partners in Ukraine and Europe for corrupt purposes," Poroshenko said in a video address published on YouTube on Tuesday.

"Putin must open the report and see that while he was waging war, Ukraine acquired new defense production facilities, Europe increased weapons output, our armies grew stronger and our ties became closer. The result must be a Ukraine deeply embedded in and integrated into Europe's defense," he said.

Poroshenko outlined six points in a plan that, he believes, would "stop this war so that our children inherit a secure country and the freedom to choose their future."

The other five points include strengthening Ukraine to improve its negotiating position, with this reflected in the military budget, and weakening Russia's ability to wage war through strikes on key military targets on the territory of the aggressor state. He also called for tighter sanctions until continuing the war becomes unprofitable for Russia.

The plan also calls for ensuring that any ceasefire is monitored and that violations have inevitable consequences. The final point is reparations and the country's reconstruction.

"First and foremost, we must do everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home. This plan must look forward. We must not restore the old economy but build a new, post-industrial, modern, European and technologically advanced Ukraine, with modern energy infrastructure that is harder to destroy, protected infrastructure, education that opens up opportunities, and cities where a person recovering from injury can move around freely, work and finally live," Poroshenko said.