Kyiv plans to allocate UAH 1 bln for Dnipro water crossings – Klitschko

Kyiv plans to allocate UAH 1 billion for a project to build combined water crossings over the Dnipro River and access roads to them, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said following a meeting of the Kyiv Defence Council on Tuesday.

"Today, a meeting of the capital's Defence Council took place. Among the issues considered was the implementation of a project to build combined water crossings over the Dnipro River and access roads to them," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said the initiative had been put forward by the state and the government had adopted a resolution on the project.

The locations of the crossings will be determined by the military command and approved, among others, by the Kyiv City Military Administration. "The city, on the government's recommendation, will find the funds – UAH 1 billion for this project," Klitschko said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an experimental project to build combined water crossings and access roads in several regions. The government adopted Resolution No. 1295 on Oct. 15.