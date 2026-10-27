Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition and supply depots in occupied territories – General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian ammunition and logistics depots, concentrations of weapons and military equipment, and personnel in Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions on Monday and overnight into Tuesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Ammunition depots near Diakove in Luhansk region and Ohorodnie in Donetsk region were hit, along with a concentration of Russian weapons and military equipment near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

Russian logistics depots were also struck near Luhansk, Antratsyt and Tymonove in Luhansk region.

Ukrainian forces additionally attacked concentrations of Russian personnel near Lahidne and Antratsyt in Luhansk region and near Novopetrivka in Zaporizhia region.

The General Staff said the strikes on ammunition stocks would reduce Russian forces' firepower at the front, while the destruction of logistics supplies would complicate resupply for Russian units.

It said operations against key Russian military targets would continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine ended.