Kryvyi Rih HOAs can receive backup power equipment grants from URCS

Homeowners associations (HOAs) in Kryvyi Rih will be able to receive grant support to purchase backup power equipment from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"The Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of the Norwegian Red Cross, is launching a grant support program for HOAs in Kryvyi Rih. The funding will help acquire backup power equipment to ensure the operation of basic in-house systems during prolonged power outages," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The application period began on October 26 and will last through November 15, 2026.

HOAs registered as legal entities that manage apartment buildings in one of the three districts of Kryvyi Rih - Pokrovskyi, Metalurgijnyi, and Saksahanskyi - are eligible to participate in the program.

A single HOA may submit several applications if it manages multiple buildings. A separate application and a corresponding packet of documents must be prepared for each building.

Participation in the program is competitive: applications will be checked for compliance with the terms, and winners will be determined based on the selection results. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

The grant amount depends on the height of the building: UAH 100,000 for up to 6 floors inclusive; UAH 200,000 for 7 to 16 floors; UAH 300,000 for 17 floors and above, or for buildings from 4 to 16 floors inclusive with three or more entrances.

Grant funds can be used to purchase gasoline, diesel, or gas generators, inverters, batteries, solar panels, and high-voltage battery control units.

Equipment installation costs, related materials, and other additional expenses are not covered by grant funds. If necessary, HOAs and/or building residents may cover them through their own co-financing.