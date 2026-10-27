Putin rules out compromise on Donbas in talks with Nordic leaders – media

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that Russia would not compromise on its objective of taking control of all of Ukraine's Donbas region, Reuters reported, citing a source close to the Kremlin.

Stubb and Store initiated the phone call on Tuesday to urge Putin to end the war against Ukraine and convey their positions on future peace negotiations. The Finnish and Norwegian leaders also called for de-escalation and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

According to the Reuters source, the European leaders responded by saying that a just peace was necessary to end the war.

A Kremlin statement on the call, cited by Reuters, said a just and lasting peace could be achieved only if Russia's legitimate interests were fully and unconditionally taken into account.

Bloomberg reported that Stubb and Store wanted to take part in discussions on the future European security architecture, arguing that the outcome of the war would directly affect the security of their countries and Europe as a whole. They stressed that they had spoken as leaders of Finland and Norway, not on behalf of Europe as a whole.

The call came amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war. Bloomberg reported that the two leaders linked their contact with Putin to preparations for trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, which were expected to take place in Abu Dhabi next month.

Earlier, Stubb described the conversation as frank and businesslike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed the call with Stubb and Store. He said the European leaders had made clear to Putin that Russia needed to take genuine steps to de-escalate, particularly regarding attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and infrastructure. Zelenskyy said they also discussed preparations for Ukraine-US-Russia talks planned for November at the team level.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the call, saying she saw no indication that Russia wanted peace with Europe.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was also sceptical about its prospects, noting that previous contacts between European leaders and Russia had produced little.