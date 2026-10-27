NSDC enlists Weatherman Foundation to help identify fallen Ukrainian defenders

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Megan Mobbs, head of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, have discussed future cooperation on identifying the remains of fallen Ukrainian defenders.

"I recently met with Megan Mobbs, head of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, which implements important humanitarian projects in Ukraine. One of the main topics of our discussion was the identification of the remains of fallen Ukrainian defenders," Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"The NSDC coordinates work in this area, involving state institutions and experts," Klymenko said. According to him, Mobbs confirmed the foundation's readiness to assist, and the two sides discussed opportunities for future cooperation.

"We also discussed cybersecurity and information security. Against the backdrop of growing Russian threats, these areas require increasingly close cooperation between Ukraine and its international partners. It is important to pool experience and resources to counter challenges that extend far beyond our country's borders," Klymenko said.

"I thank Megan Mobbs and the entire team for their sustained assistance," he added.

The R.T. Weatherman Foundation is a US nonprofit organization founded in 2022 by Elizabeth Weatherman and Andrew Duncan. It has operated in Ukraine since March 2022, focusing on the consequences of the war in three areas: body, including medical care; mind, including PTSD treatment and recovery; and spirit, including the search for and repatriation and identification of war victims, as well as support for the families of the fallen.