Swedish PM skeptical of Stubb and Støre's call with Putin – media

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson expressed skepticism regarding the prospects of the telephone conversation between President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, noting that previous contacts between European leaders and the Russian side yielded modest results, Swedish television channel SVT reports.

"If negotiations lead to peace, then negotiations are good. My experience shows that the results of previous talks by Germany and France were very modest. And if you look at what Russia is doing on the ground every day, I see nothing to suggest that it seeks peace. It seeks subjugation," Kristersson said, as quoted by the TV channel on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Sweden's position is that peace must be achieved on Ukraine's terms.

As reported earlier, the office of the President of Finland and the government of Norway announced a phone call between Stubb, Støre, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Tuesday, October 27. According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike."

In turn, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen also expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the telephone conversation between Alexander Stubb, Jonas Gahr Støre, and Vladimir Putin, noting that she sees "no signs that Russia seeks peace with Europe."