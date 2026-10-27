Air Force Spokesperson: Russian forces launch several ballistic missile strikes on Pivdenny Bridge in Kyiv

During the latest attack, Russian forces launched several ballistic missile strikes against the Southern Bridge (Pivdenny) in Kyiv. While such structures are not easily destroyed, repairing the damaged bridge deck will take time, Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated during a televised marathon on Tuesday.

"Of course, the bridge deck can be repaired—bridges are not as easy to destroy as some might think. Nevertheless, this does cause certain inconveniences, and repairs will take time," Ihnat said.

According to him, the adversary employed 16 ballistic missiles—either Iskander-M missiles or S-400 surface-to-air guided missiles—during the recent attack. Specialists examining the impact site will determine the exact type of missiles used. "The adversary used two types of missiles today: either Iskander-M or S-400 surface-to-air missiles," the spokesperson noted.

Ihnat emphasized that over the past two weeks, Russian forces have focused their missile strikes on Kyiv, launching ballistic missiles in several waves throughout the night and combining them with drone attacks.

"Previously, ballistic missile strikes might have occurred just once a night. Now, they are spread out over several waves of attacks... They launch these strikes in waves, and all of this is accompanied by drone attacks," he said.

As previously reported, Taras Chmut, head of the Come Back Alive foundation and a military analyst, stated in an interview with DW that the complete destruction of bridges in Kyiv by Russian shelling is a possibility, provided the adversary is willing to commit significant resources. At the same time, he noted that destroying a single section of a bridge does not necessarily lead to the collapse of the entire structure; the critical issue remains how quickly a crossing can be restored, at least in some capacity. According to him, even partial damage to bridges could severely complicate urban logistics, particularly the operation of the metro system and public transport.

"I wouldn't rule out such a scenario; if the Russians are determined enough and willing to expend the necessary resources, they could certainly do it," he emphasized.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that on Tuesday, the enemy struck the Pivdenny Bridge in Kyiv, damaging metro infrastructure located on the span.

Kyiv Metro has temporarily suspended service between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations on the green line due to the damage to infrastructure on the Pivdenny Bridge. Furthermore, with the Pivdenny Bridge closed, both freight and passenger vehicle traffic have been diverted along alternative routes.