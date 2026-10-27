Oleshky residents to be evacuated via Crimea, Russia before returning to Ukraine – media

Residents of occupied Oleshky (Kherson region) who agree to evacuate within a local ceasefire will first be transported to Crimea or Russia before they can return to Ukrainian-controlled territory, Financial Times (FT) reports, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

According to the report, residents of occupied Oleshky in Kherson region who agree to evacuate within a local ceasefire will first be transported to Crimea or Russia before they can return to Ukrainian-controlled territory, citing sources familiar with the course of negotiations.

The agreements were reached against the backdrop of intensified efforts to resume peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky (Kherson region) from 3:00 on Tuesday, October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, Kyiv time, to conduct a humanitarian operation.

On Friday, the White House announced that Melania Trump had secured a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine covering Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare the evacuation of the civilian population through a designated safe corridor. The local ceasefire will take effect on October 29.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed the agreement on the humanitarian mission in Russia-occupied Oleshky, previously announced by First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, and clarified that it provides for a silence regime, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and free exit for civilians from the city.

In a video address on Friday, Lubinets stated that within the framework of the agreement, a regime of silence would be ensured first, humanitarian cargo would be delivered to Oleshky second, and free movement of the civilian population from Oleshky would be ensured third.

He asked to treat the dissemination of public information regarding the execution of this humanitarian mission with understanding and described its implementation as very complex.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the operation would take place gradually and was maximally complex to implement, adding that he would inform Ukrainian society and show the results of the operation. He noted that as of that day, the Ukrainian side had done and was doing everything to save citizens remaining in Oleshky.