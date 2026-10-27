Danish PM criticizes leaders of Finland and Norway for talks with Putin

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Vladimir Putin, noting that she sees "no signs that Russia is seeking peace with Europe." This was reported by the Danish public broadcaster DR.

"I am very skeptical about this initiative by Norway and Finland. It was not coordinated with any of us," the Danish Prime Minister said, commenting on the call with Putin.

She emphasized that she sees "no signs that Russia is seeking peace with Europe."

"Neither in light of the hybrid war that continues every day, nor in light of the situation in Ukraine, where fierce and aggressive attacks are taking place daily. I believe we need to maintain European unity, rather than acting alone," Frederiksen added.

Frederiksen is currently visiting Finland, where the foreign ministers of the Nordic countries are gathering on October 27–28.

Finnish President Stubb previously emphasized that they called Putin on behalf of their respective countries, not on behalf of the entire EU.