Government adds red tape to reservation process - MP Friz

The government is complicating the reservation process with new bureaucratic hurdles, Iryna Friz of the European Solidarity faction, a member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, believes.

"Instead of simplifying reservation, the government is creating new bureaucratic hurdles for enterprises that ensure the country's defense," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, commenting on a Cabinet of Ministers resolution changing the rules for the reservation of people liable for military service.

According to the MP, the government has introduced a new bureaucratic filter, the Coordination Center, whose recommendations will determine important reservation decisions. She believes that approval of reservation issues may take more than a month, which creates uncertainty for enterprises, a risk of losing specialists and delays in fulfilling defense orders.

Friz also noted that the changes to the reservation rules create an imbalance in approaches: strict requirements for business, but no special responsibility for officials who drag out decisions.

"This approach by the government is unacceptable: instead of ensuring the stable work of strategic enterprises, it tightens administrative control and shifts the consequences of its own bureaucracy onto business. During the war, the state must produce more weapons, not waste time on approvals! Every extra bureaucratic barrier in the way of defense production is the government's responsibility to the army and the country," Friz said.

The MP also noted a positive provision of the resolution: an increase in the reservation quota for designated defense industry and energy enterprises from 80% to 95%.