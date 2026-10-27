Romanian president: Russian role in sabotage unacceptable

Romanian President Nicusor Dan condemned any involvement of the Russian Federation in acts of sabotage on Romania's territory, calling such actions unacceptable and an element of a systematic hybrid war against Europe, he said on X on Tuesday.

Dan said he strongly condemns any Russian involvement in sabotage in Romania. He said such actions are unacceptable and amount to a serious violation of the country's sovereignty and security, and that no foreign entity has the right to act this way in Romania or other European states.

The head of state stressed that state bodies will act decisively to protect citizens and critical infrastructure after the exposure of a sabotage network linked to an attempted arson at the Carfil defense plant in Brasov on September 14.

He said Russia has used a wide range of tools for years to weaken European democracies, including attempts to influence elections, disinformation campaigns, information warfare, cyberattacks and sabotage, all of which are part of the hybrid war Russia is waging against Europe. In recent weeks, Russia has moved to a new level of provocations against civilian shipping in the Black Sea, he said.

Dan stressed that all of these events are not isolated incidents unrelated to each other but part of a pre-planned and coordinated campaign aimed at sowing discord in European societies and undermining European states' commitment to their own security and collective defense.

He said Romania will act decisively to prevent such incidents, identify those involved and protect citizens and the country's critical infrastructure, while continuing to cooperate closely with its NATO allies and its partners in the European Union.

Dan also noted that the investigations into the sabotage against Carfil again show how often hostile forces use social media to lure people in order to manipulate them and sometimes draw them into illegal acts.

Romanian intelligence exposed a network of saboteurs who, according to the investigation, were coordinated from Russia. They are linked to the attempted arson at the Carfil defense plant in Brasov on September 14.