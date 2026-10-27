Arakhamia: Ceasefire in Oleshky to last until 22:59 on Nov 1

A ceasefire along the longest stretch of the front line in southern Ukraine began at 3:00 Kyiv time on October 27 and will continue until 22:59 on November 1, as part of an initiative by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to unblock Oleshky, announced David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

"This is the most significant de-escalation since 2022. The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1. Every such de-escalation effort brings us closer to the long-awaited peace in Ukraine," Arakhamia wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.