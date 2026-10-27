Ukrainian Red Cross provides assistance to victims of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims at three locations in Kyiv following an overnight Russian missile attack.

"Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Kyiv worked at three locations affected by the Russian attack. The teams coordinated with other emergency services and provided assistance to people affected by the attack," URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

In particular, the team worked team worked near Lisova metro station, where volunteers assisted those affected. Volunteers also took part in rescue operations on the grounds of an educational institution and near a damaged student dormitory.

As previously reported, Russian missile attacks on the capital resulted in one death and ten injuries. A university dormitory, a school building, Kyoto Park, an area near a metro station, residential buildings, and the South Bridge sustained damage.