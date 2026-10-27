Kyiv condo gets solar plant with 135 kW battery - Klitschko

One of the residential complexes on the left bank of Kyiv, which combines three buildings with a total area of more than 30,000 square meters, has been equipped with a solar power plant with a 135 kW battery that keeps the elevators, individual heat substations, control systems and lighting of common areas running for at least 15 hours straight, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Under city programs, the condominium association installed three individual heat substations, a 9 kW generator and a solar power plant that includes three inverters, a 135 kW battery and 108 solar panels, he said.

"This building is an example of a systemic approach and professional management. It enabled people to actually renovate their homes and make them more energy resilient, economical and comfortable," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the individual heat substations ensure an even distribution of heat among apartments and save at least 20% of heat energy.

The windows and doors in the buildings were also replaced, the networks were overhauled and insulated, all six elevators were replaced and the lighting system was modernized with motion sensors.

About 70% of the cost of the work was paid by the city or by grants under state programs, Klitschko said.

He also said applications are now being accepted for a competition under the 70/30% co-financing program. The head of this condominium association plans to apply for facade insulation and to get a loan from a revolving fund.