Zelenskyy discusses with leaders of Finland and Norway their conversation with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre their conversation with Vladimir Putin.

“Spoke with President of Finland and Prime Minister of Norway Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Store following their call today with the Russian leader and as a continuation of our discussions in Oslo with representatives of America, Europe, and NATO. I am grateful for the detailed briefing and for their active support for our diplomacy and the peace efforts we are pursuing together with all our partners,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, Stubb and Støre made it clear to the Russian leader that concrete steps toward de-escalation are required, specifically regarding Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure. The Ukrainian president also noted that, during the conversation, they discussed preparations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia scheduled for November to be held at the team level.

"Finland and Norway, as countries that border Russia, have a particular interest in sound and reliable security arrangements. We also discussed various formats for our engagement with partners in Europe that could be useful in further supporting diplomacy, our defense, and our shared security," he said.

"There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia must stop dragging out the war. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" the head of the Ukrainian state summed up.

As reported earlier today, the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway initiated a phone call with Putin. According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike."