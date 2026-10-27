Zelenskyy speaks with Stubb, Støre after their talks with Putin – adviser

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre following their telephone conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, reported Dmytro Lytvyn, adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian State.

"After the call with Putin, the leaders of Finland and Norway are holding a phone call with Zelenskyy," the adviser to the Ukrainian President told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported earlier, the office of the President of Finland and the government of Norway announced a phone call between Stubb, Støre, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Tuesday, October 27.

"The conversation was frank and businesslike. We are countries bordering Russia. How the war ends will affect the security of Finland and Norway, and in a broader sense, all of Europe. Direct negotiations are needed to end the war," Stubb noted.