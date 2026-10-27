Nova Poshta runs private air defense, downs drones - co-owner

Nova Poshta has implemented a private air defense project and has downed Russian strike drones, co-owner of the Nova group of companies Viacheslav Klymov said, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"We are one of the few companies that implemented this project. I don't want to disclose numbers to you, but we have Shahed shootdowns," Klymov said at the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF), 'People. Business. Economy. What Next?', in Kyiv on Monday.

He stressed the importance of further developing private air defense projects and said business can take on functions that were considered the exclusive responsibility of the state before the full-scale invasion.

The Nova Poshta co-founder added that business can also have its own fire services at its production facilities. He cited the company's own experience, where employees themselves put out a significant share of fires caused by attacks without waiting for the State Emergency Service (SES) to arrive.

"Now big businesses are looking in Europe for fire trucks to create their own services. It is our property, what is the problem, who can forbid me to put out a fire on my own territory?" Klymov said.

Nova Poshta's main business remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. It is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.3% year-on-year to UAH 2.195 billion in the first half of 2026, and its revenue rose 31.8% to UAH 39.127 billion.

As of July 13, 2026, Nova Poshta's network had 54,700 service points: 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers across Ukraine.