Zaluzhny urges West to develop new military doctrine based on lessons from war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021–2024), Valeriy Zaluzhny, believes that the war in Ukraine persists due to the weakness of the Western world and its security system—a system that requires a new military doctrine reflecting the realities of modern warfare.

"The West needs to step out of its comfort zone and into the reality of what war looks like in 2026; it must shed the illusion that outdated guarantees and doctrines can truly protect it and its children," Zaluzhny wrote in a Facebook post.

According to him, the Western security system remains rooted in a World War II-era doctrine, merely supplemented by expensive, high-precision weaponry whereas modern conditions demand a comprehensive overhaul of approaches to combat operations.

Zaluzhny emphasized that for the West to ensure its own security, it is not enough to simply procure new weapons or adjust tactics to account for the use of drones.

"The West needs a new doctrine to defend itself. For us in the military, a doctrine is a 'Bible of war'—it integrates all components of the armed forces—weaponry, tactics, structure, training, and funding—into a unified system," he noted.

Zaluzhny stated that such a doctrine would enable the assessment of the impact of new technologies, adaptation to change, and the planning of joint operations. "A relevant, up-to-date doctrine means security for your children and for your state. No other commitments will save you," he wrote.

He added that the West still possesses sophisticated and costly technologies that could help build a new security system; however, the key factor remains the willingness to step out of one’s comfort zone and take collective action. According to Zaluzhny, only by working together can the war for the future of our children be won.

Zaluzhny also mentioned that he addressed officers from various nations at the Joint Services Command and Staff College of the UK Defence Academy, where they are preparing for senior command roles, and noted the participation of Ukrainian military personnel with firsthand combat experience in the training program. Among them is a Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Roschin, a squadron commander who has been defending the Ukrainian skies since 2022.