Zelenskyy: injured in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district rises to 12, Russia fires 16 ballistic missiles overnight

The number of people injured due to a Russian strike on the evening of October 26 on the area around Kyoto Park and Lisova metro station in Kyiv's Desniansky district has risen to 12 people, five of whom are students and staff of the State University of Trade and Economics, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The number of injured following the Russian strike on the university campus and surrounding area yesterday evening has risen to 12, five of them being university students and staff," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, while emergency services were helping people and eliminating the consequences of the first strike, the Russians used ballistics again.

"In total, there were 16 ballistic missiles overnight. Plus more than 280 drones. Unfortunately, there are casualties, there were hits in Kyiv, particularly on the Pivdenny Bridge. A serious escalation in the Russian operation against our logistics. There were also strikes in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions. Almost everywhere, Russian targets are energy, logistics, and ordinary urban infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that "artificial and prolonged delays in the supply of interceptor packages for 'Patriots' and 'NASAMS', which unfortunately have occurred recently, directly help Russia achieve the goals of its terror campaign. Every such delay means a new Russian hit on one facility or another."

As Zelenskyy noted, "unfortunately, strikes occur every day. Russia constantly takes new escalatory steps. Pressure on Russia and real support for Ukraine are needed for the situation to change. Thank you to everyone who truly supports our defense of life and understands the value of support packages arriving on time. We must bring peace closer and save lives."