Kyiv introduces detour routes for freight, passenger transport over Pivdennyi Bridge closure – police

In connection with the closure of the Pivdenny Bridge in Kyiv, freight and passenger vehicle traffic has been temporarily organized along detour routes, reported Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshytskiy on Telegram.

According to him, freight transport from the Boryspil highway is being directed to Staroboryspilska Street, and further along Boryspilska and Pryvokzalna Streets toward the Darnytsky Bridge.

Passenger cars are recommended to bypass the closed section via Mykoly Bazhana Avenue to the Dniprovska Embankment toward the Darnytsky Bridge and Paton Bridge.

As reported earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed that an enemy attack struck the capital's Pivdenny Bridge, damaging metro infrastructure located on it.