Bilateral ceasefire announced in Oleshky; humanitarian mission underway – President’s Office

Head of the President’s of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced the commencement of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

"An important humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky. A bilateral ceasefire has been declared in the area where the mission is taking place," Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Dmytro Lubinets, has traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. "We are in constant communication," Budanov added.

"It is critically important that this mission to rescue our people is carried out successfully and safely. I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in conducting and supporting this operation," Budanov wrote.

As Lubinets reported on Facebook, a ceasefire went into effect in Kherson region at 3:00 a.m. on October 27. "The parties are adhering to the agreements reached by us as heads of the negotiating teams along with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova. I will continue to keep the public informed, with a primary focus on the safety of civilians in Oleshky and the implementation of the agreements reached," he wrote.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced that a ceasefire had been established in Oleshky on October 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

On October 23, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that an agreement had been reached between Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire in the area of ​​the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, in Kherson region, to allow for a humanitarian operation.

Ukrainian ombudsman Lubinets confirmed that Ukraine and Russia had reached agreements to conduct a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, in Kherson region. These agreements provide for a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, technical demining, and the free movement of civilians.