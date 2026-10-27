Khmara calls on E5 nations to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stocks to Ukraine in exchange for contracted future deliveries

In an address to defense officials from the E5 group (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Italy), Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara proposed that these partners transfer 10% of their existing stocks of interceptor missiles for Patriot and IRIS-T systems to Kyiv. In exchange, Ukraine would offer future deliveries—already contracted and financed via a European Union loan—to replenish those stocks. Khmara also proposed establishing joint production of drones within the territories of these allied nations, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

"We are proposing not just to increase procurement, but to scale up the joint production of Ukrainian drones within the territories of other countries. This will allow us to boost production capacity and provide Ukraine with the necessary drones, while also strengthening the defense capabilities of our partners," Khmara stated.

According to Khmara, Ukraine requires solutions that will bolster the nation's defenses immediately while also enabling long-term defense planning for 2027. The minister identified the strengthening of air defense as the primary critical priority, noting that an immediate exchange—drawing from allies' existing stockpiles in return for future deliveries under Ukraine’s current contracts—would allow for the rapid protection of Ukrainian cities and serve as a model for other nations. Furthermore, Ukraine has an urgent need for man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to counter Russian jet-powered drones; the country is seeking both the transfer of such systems from partners' existing inventories and funding for new acquisitions.

The head of the defense department identified the development of unmanned systems as the second priority, noting that Ukrainian enterprises have the capacity to double their drone production by 2027, provided that funding is delivered on time.

Khmara emphasized that Ukraine strives for a just and lasting peace—a goal that requires strength, readiness to defend the nation, and the timely provision of necessary weaponry to the armed forces.