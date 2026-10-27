Russia attacks two medical facilities in Kyiv – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that two medical facilities on the left bank of Kyiv were damaged in Russian strikes on Kyiv on Monday, windows were blown out by the blast wave, and there have been no reports of casualties, he wrote on Telegram.

"One of the medical facilities in the Dniprovsky district was damaged as a result of the enemy shelling. The blast wave blew out windows in the intensive care unit. There are no casualties at the moment," the statement said.

Klitschko also said that in another medical facility in the Dniprovsky district windows were damaged by the blast wave, and there were no casualties among staff or patients.