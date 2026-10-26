Ukraine, Romania discuss development of energy interconnectors with capacity of nearly 1 GW – Shmyhal

Ukraine and Romania discussed the development of electricity interconnectors, the use of gas corridors, and the expansion of cooperation in the field of gas production during the first onlinemeeting between Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and Romania's Minister of Energy Dumitru Chisăliță.

"The agenda included the region's energy security and the implementation of joint energy projects," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the parties focused on the development of electricity interconnectors between the countries, which would provide nearly 1 GW of additional transmission capacity, and discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in this area.

They also discussed logistical issues related to fuel supplies. Shmyhal informed his Romanian counterpart about Ukraine's proposals to increase the capacity of border crossing points and open new transit routes.

Special attention was given to the use of the Vertical and Trans-Balkan gas corridors and the development of new interconnectors. The Ukrainian side noted Romania's role in implementing the Trans-Balkan route roadmap, particularly in introducing more competitive tariff conditions.

"We also count on Romanian companies' interest in storing a portion of their gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities as part of the development of the Vertical Corridor," Shmyhal said.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work together to establish cooperation between Ukrainian and Romanian companies in the field of gas production and field development.