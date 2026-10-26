Economy Ministry begins developing Ukraine's industrial strategy through 2030, plans to present it in three months

The Ministry of Economy and Environment has begun developing Ukraine's industrial strategy through 2030 and plans to present a draft for discussion with the professional community over the course of three months, Deputy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ said.

According to him, the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FEU), the Institute of Economic Modeling, relevant industry associations, and experts are involved in drafting the document.

"Our priority today is, on the one hand, to support the domestic manufacturing industry, and on the other hand, to help it enter foreign markets," the deputy minister emphasized during the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) titled "People. Business. Economy. What's Next?" on Monday in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Kindrativ said the strategy will focus on sectors with high added value and the potential to enter foreign markets, particularly in mechanical engineering, the manufacturing sector, and agricultural processing.

He said that once work on the document is completed, it will be discussed with relevant business associations, whose input will form the basis for its final approval by the government. Furthermore, in his view, a clear definition of priority sectors and government support programs will serve as an important signal for attracting foreign investment and capital into the Ukrainian economy.

For his part, CEO of the Federation of Ukrainian Industries (FUI) Ruslan Illichov said the document must be based on the real needs of domestic businesses.

"This strategy must be built, first and foremost, on an understanding of the perspectives of the industries operating in Ukraine. We must take our most competitive existing industries and ask what they need to scale up," the FRU head said.

Illichov added that key components of the document should also include maximizing localization in large government and infrastructure projects and coordinating a common industrial policy with European partners to integrate Ukraine into EU markets.