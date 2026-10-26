Delivery of grain storage sleeves to agricultural enterprises begins – URCS

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations World Food Programme, the international non-profit organization Mercy Corps, and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have begun distributing grain silos to agricultural enterprises in Sumy region for crop storage.

"The first 57 grain storage sleeves have been delivered to three agricultural enterprises in the Sumy region. They will provide temporary storage for almost 10,000 tonnes of grain," the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

In total, the program calls for the distribution of 1,516 grain bags to 257 agricultural producers in Sumy and Donetsk regions. The aid will reach 48 communities in nine districts. The program is being implemented with the support of the U.S. government in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, as well as the governments of Canada, the European Union, and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.