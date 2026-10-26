EU Council mobilizes EUR 4.9 bln for Ukraine through European Peace Facility

The Council of the European Union has decided to mobilize EUR 4.9 billion for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.

According to a press release issued on Monday, a package of eight decisions was adopted for this purpose, enabling the use of funds for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF). "These decisions allow for the partial reimbursement, through the EPF, of military aid already delivered by member states, amounting to a total amount of €4.7 billion. They also provide additional financing for the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), amounting to a total of €230 million," the EU Council said.

The statement notes that these decisions "mark a major step towards implementing the political agreement reached by EU member states on 25 September 2026 to mobilise €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the EPF." "The agreement included the provision of €1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and further reinforcement of EUMAM Ukraine in 2027," the EU Council said.

Thus, thanks to today's decisions, the total amount of support the EU is providing to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund has reached EUR 10.8 billion. This amount includes EUR 9.9 billion to reimburse the cost of military aid provided by member states and EUR 950 million for military training within the framework of the EUMAM mission.

"Today's decisions confirm the EU's continued firm and unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders in the face of Russia's war of aggression," the EU Council said.